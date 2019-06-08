Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Registers 32nd RBI
Andrus went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored Friday against the Athletics.
Andrus got his squad on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI triple to right field, but the Rangers would ultimately lose 5-3. The 30-year-old has pieced together a modest five-game hitting streak and continues to see the ball well this season. He's slashing .302/.342/.458 with six homers and 32 RBI over 51 contests.
