Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Stays hot at dish

Andrus went 3-for-3 with three RBI in Thursday's spring game against Kansas City.

Andrus plated a pair of runs in the third inning on a single to right field, and he drove in another during the fifth on another single to right. The 30-year-old shortstop is looking good at the plate thus far and is now 10-for-17 with a home run, eight RBI and two runs scored in spring games.

