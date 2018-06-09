Rangers' Elvis Andrus: To start rehab assignment Monday
Andrus (elbow) is scheduled to begin a minor-league stint at Double-A Frisco on Monday, John Blake of the Texas Rangers reports.
If all goes well during his rehabilitation assignment, Andrus could return as soon as June 18 against Kansas City. He's been on the shelf for the last two months recovering from a fractured right elbow.
