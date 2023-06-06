Teodo (forearm) has allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings across two starts since being activated from High-A Hickory's 7-day injured list May 24.

Teodo hasn't started either contest, as he's instead been deployed as a bulk reliever in tandem outings with Dane Acker, who was reinstated from the IL that same day after being sidelined for the first seven weeks of the season with an unspecified injury. Until both young hurlers are fully stretched out, Teodo and Acker may continue to work in a tandem.