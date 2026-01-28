Carter said last week that one of his goals this season is to steal 30 bases, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter is 19-for-21 on stolen-base attempts in 131 career games, and he ranked in the 90th percentile in sprint speed in 2025. The outfielder believes new first-base coach Travis Jankowski -- who stole 104 bases in his career -- will be able to help him get the most out of his speed on the bases. Injuries have been Carter's biggest downfall, as he's played only 108 games with the big club over the last two seasons. However, he's fully recovered from the fractured wrist that ended his 2025 season and said that "I actually feel really good right now" after merely "kind of telling myself that I feel good in the past." Carter remains a major injury risk in 2026 -- particularly since his back issues have been chronic -- and the left-handed hitter is unlikely to play much versus southpaws. There's still some breakout potential with the 23-year-old, though, and he only costs a late-round flier in fantasy leagues.