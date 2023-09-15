Carter will again start in center field and bat ninth Friday at Cleveland.

This is the third straight start in center for the talented 21-year-old as Leody Taveras (hand) continues to sit. Carter has taken advantage of the opportunity, delivering an overall .294/.435/.471 batting line with one home run and two stolen bases in seven games since getting called up Sept. 8 as a replacement for Adolis Garcia (knee). Taveras is due back in the Rangers' lineup soon, but Garcia will be on the injured list through at least late next week.