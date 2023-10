Carter will bat third again Thursday in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros.

Carter jumped into three-hole for Game 3 and went 1-for-4 with a double and two strikeouts as the Rangers fell 8-5. The 21-year-old left fielder has been tremendous throughout his first postseason experience, boasting a .333/.500/.667 slash line with a homer, five doubles and seven walks in 32 plate appearances.