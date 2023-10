Carter is starting in left field and batting third Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros.

Carter mostly batted ninth over the final month of the regular season, but he moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Rangers' lineup for their ALDS matchup against the Orioles and will now jump all the way to the three-hole Wednesday versus the Astros and right-hander Cristian Javier. The 21-year-old rising star boasts a .350/.536/.700 slash line through his first 28 postseason plate appearances.