Carter (back) flew to Arizona last week and has begun swinging a bat, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

This marks the first time Carter has swung a bat since landing on the injured list in early June. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said the plan calls for Carter to face live pitching in the next few days. The injury was first described as lower-back tightness but was then reclassified as a stress reaction, which prompted the lengthy rehab.