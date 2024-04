Carter went 2-for-4 with a walk and a double in Friday's 10-2 win over Houston.

Carter ended a season-opening hitless streak with a second-inning double. He later singled in the fifth. The outfielder went 23 plate appearances before reaching base safely via a hit. He'd maintained relevancy, however, through a high on-base percentage thanks to his excellent plate discipline (six walks, five runs, a stolen base heading into Friday).