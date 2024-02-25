Carter was removed from Sunday's spring game against the Giants after being hit by a pitch on the left hand/wrist, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Carter initially attempted to stay in and run the bases but then exited the contest after being examined by the training staff. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and the 21-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
