Carter is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Carter will head to the bench for the second time in 13 games this season, despite boosting his batting average to .189 with a 1-for-4 showing in Wednesday's 6-2 win. With Carter out of the lineup, the Rangers will roll out an outfield of Wyatt Langford, Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia from left to right.