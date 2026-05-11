Carter went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.

Carter gave the Rangers breathing room with his eighth-inning homer, the second in five games and fifth of the season for the outfielder. All five of his homers have come against right-handers, as the left-handed batter has just one single in 23 at-bats when facing a lefty. If there's any value to be had from Carter, who's slashing .176/.308/.653, it's his six steals through 39 games.