Carter batted leadoff and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against San Franisco.

Carter is a spring project. Not just because of the back injury that limited him to 162 plate appearances in 2024 but also due to struggles against lefties. His one opportunity Saturday ended with a strikeout; it was a three-pitch at-bat where the hitter with a reputation of discipline swung at pitches off the plate. Carter is 3-for-37 against MLB southpaws the last two seasons. If he does manage to be a competent hitter, Carter could see time as a leadoff hitter. Texas manager Bruce Bochy has offered conflicting statements about Marcus Semien being the default leadoff batter in 2025, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.