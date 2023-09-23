Carter went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer, a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over Seattle.

Carter went deep for the second straight game, this time drilling a three-run shot in the second inning. He's already knocked three home runs and swiped three bags through 14 career MLB games. The rookie outfielder is slashing .324/.447/.676 with six extra-base hits and a 9:13 BB:K through 47 plate appearances.