Carter went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Carter is up to five homers since his call-up Sept. 8, and four of those long balls have come over his last seven games. He padded the Rangers' lead in the ninth inning with his blast Wednesday. The rookie outfielder has adjusted well to the majors, hitting .320 with a 1.146 OPS, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored and three stolen bases over 61 plate appearances. Carter should be able to maintain a strong-side platoon role into the postseason if the Rangers clinch a spot.