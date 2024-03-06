Carter started in left field and went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's spring game against Seattle.

Carter, who batted leadoff, took the third pitch of the game over the fence to give the Rangers an early lead. He followed up with a grand slam in the second frame. "You definitely don't want to let hittable pitches go by," Carter told Manny Randwaha of MLB.com. "So just being ready to go in a moment's notice right there." Carter's hit safely in five consecutive games and is batting .389 with a 1.178 OPS over 20 Cactus League plate appearances.