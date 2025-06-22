Carter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

The left-handed-hitting Carter had started in center field in each of the previous three contests, but he'll be given a breather for the Sunday afternoon contest while the Pirates send southpaw Bailey Falter to the bump. After a two-game absence, Wyatt Langford (back) has been cleared to rejoin the starting nine and will replace Carter in center field while Sam Haggerty picks up a start in left.