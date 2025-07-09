Rangers' Evan Carter: Knocks in three
Carter went 1-for-4 with a walk, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 13-1 win over the Angels.
Carter's ground-rule double produced two runs, and he walked with the bases loaded for a third RBI. Knocking in runs has been a rarity for Carter, who entered the contest with just one RBI over the previous 17 games. The outfielder has just 14 RBI through 37 games this season.
