Carter started in right field and went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 9-3 win over the Rays.

Carter's managed to lead the Rangers with five runs scored without the benefit of a hit. He's 0-for-11 to start the season but has a .409 on-base percentage thanks to six walks and a hit-by-pitch. He's played both left and right field, as manager Bruce Bochy utilizes the DH spot to get Carter, Wyatt Langford and Adolis Garcia in the lineup most days.