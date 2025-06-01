The Rangers are expected to activate Carter (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener at Tampa Bay, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Carter is nearing the finish line in his recovery from a Grade 2 right quad strain, which sent him to the IL on May 18. He was cleared to head out on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock this weekend and has gone 0-for-6 with a walk and an RBI in his first two games while making one start in center field and one at designated hitter. Before getting hurt, Carter had briefly been handling an everyday role in the Texas outfield, but he may not be guaranteed steady playing time once he's activated. Rookie Alejandro Osuna has gotten on base at a .476 clip since getting called up from Round Rock on May 25, and the Rangers may find it difficult to justify taking him out of the lineup to clear a spot for Carter.