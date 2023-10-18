Rangers manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged Tuesday that he was considering batting Carter third Wednesday in Game 3 of the ALCS versus the Astros, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Carter had been hitting fifth for the Rangers of late before not starting Game 2 against lefty Framber Valdez (although, he did receive three plate appearances off the bench). With righty Cristian Javier starting for Houston in Game 3 and no southpaws in its bullpen, he could be elevated to the three spot. Texas has been using Robbie Grossman or Mitch Garver in the three hole, but it makes sense to move up Carter, who leads the Rangers with a 1.236 OPS through 28 plate appearances this postseason.