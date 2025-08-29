The Rangers transferred Carter (wrist) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Dylan Moore, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Round Rock by the Rangers following the placement of Corey Seager (abdomen) on the 10-day IL. Carter is recovering from a right wrist injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the 2025 campaign, but he could be ready for the start of spring training.