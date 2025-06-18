Carter batted leadoff and went 0-for-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Royals.

Carter was moved up in the order to take the place of the unavailable Josh Smith (hamstring), who may be out for another day or two. Carter's having a moment right now, going 11-for-24 with three home runs, three doubles and seven RBI over the last eight games. The Royals are expected to throw left-hander Kris Bubic on Wednesday, which likely means Carter will not be part of the staring lineup.