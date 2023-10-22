Carter is out of the lineup for Game 6 of the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday.

The rookie outfielder is 4-for-18 with a walk, two doubles and two runs through the first five games of the series, but he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Framber Valdez pitching for Houston. Robbie Grossman is instead starting in left field, while Carter is a good bet to come off the bench for Texas once Valdez exits the contest.