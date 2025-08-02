The Rangers placed Carter on the 10-day injured list Saturday with back spasms.

Carter began having issues with his back after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Friday. The Rangers have determined his injury is severe enough to warrant a trip to the IL, so the 22-year-old will now remain on the sidelines until at least Aug. 12. Sam Haggerty is the likely candidate to pick up starts on center field while Carter is on the shelf, and Alejandro Osuna will come up from Triple-A Round Rock to replenish Texas' outfield depth.