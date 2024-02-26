Carter (forearm) took swings against Rangers right-hander Jon Gray in an intrasquad game Monday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter was forced out of Sunday's Cactus League game against the Giants after being hit in the left forearm by a pitch, but after X-rays returned negative, the young outfielder said Monday that he expects to be fine moving forward. Though he won't play in Monday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, Carter's involvement in an intrasquad contest suggests that he'll rejoin the spring lineup within the next few days.