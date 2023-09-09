Carter went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's loss to Oakland.

Carter hit ninth and played right field in his MLB debut and wasted no time making an impact. He singled in his first career at-bat and swiped second base before drawing a free pass later in the contest. One of the top prospects in baseball, Carter produced an .863 OPS in the minors this season and should see regular playing time at the MLB level with Adolis Garcia (knee) out and the Rangers struggling to get consistent production from their other outfield spots.