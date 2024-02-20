Carter acknowledged Monday a lack of experience and production against left-handed pitching, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He went a combined 1-for-20 with two walks against southpaws in the regular season and playoffs.

Carter was a good story for the Rangers in 2023, getting a September callup and posting a 1.058 OPS over 23 regular-season games and .917 OPS in the postseason. However, his performance against left-handers is something to monitor in 2024, when he is expected to be the team's starter in left field. Carter explained that he routinely sat against lefties in the minors -- .243/.338/.257 slash line against lefties in 70 at-bats. "I think the numbers aside -- take this for what it's worth -- I felt fine against them," Carter added. "I was in the box like, 'I can do this.' What, are you going to take 10 at-bats and say that you can't can't do something? I felt good in the box." He believes his numbers will improve the more he sees lefties in the majors, as does Texas offensive coordinator Donnie Eckler and the rest of the staff. They recognize that facing left-handed pitching in the majors is a natural progression of player development in the early stages of a career.