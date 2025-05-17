Carter (quad) has been removed from the starting lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.

Carter was originally slated to start in center field, but he's since been replaced by Sam Haggerty. According to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Carter is dealing with right quad tightness, though manager Bruce Bochy called the outfielder's late scratch cautionary. Landry also reports that Carter was already slated to begin on the bench Sunday, and with the Rangers off Monday, that means Carter will get three total days of rest before potentially returning to action Tuesday versus the Yankees.