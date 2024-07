Carter (back) will take batting practice on the field at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Carter has been out since May 28 while dealing with a lower-back stress reaction, but he appears to be progressing in the right direction. If he can escape the session unscathed Tuesday, the outfielder will likely gear up for some sort of rehab assignment before he'd potentially be activated from the 10-day injured list down the road.