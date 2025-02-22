Carter (back) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Carter has been private about the nature and severity of his back injury, and it's expected to be something the Rangers keep a close eye on throughout spring training and the regular season. He is apparently in good enough condition to take the field Saturday after sitting out Friday's contest, but regular rest days may become a common theme for the 22-year-old outfielder.