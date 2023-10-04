Carter went 2-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

Carter entered the postseason carrying a .310/.408/.714 line across 42 ABs in his last 15 regular season games and taking the stage for the first time in his career did not phase the rookie. While he only stole a single base in that span, he does possess an elite 29.6 ft/s sprint speed, which he may utilize more in the postseason to create additional run scoring opportunities.