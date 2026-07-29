Rangers' Evan Carter: Tallies two hits in win

Carter went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk, a stolen base and a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Carter opened the scoring Tuesday after scoring the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Nicky Lopez, and later recorded an RBI single to give Texas a 4-1 lead. The 23-year-old now has back-to-back multi-hit games and a modest four-game hitting streak as well. Carter tied his career-high in stolen bases, swiping his 14th bag of the season in the eighth. On the year, Carter has batted .204/.320/.352 with eight homers, 28 RBI and 14 stolen bases.