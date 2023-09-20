Carter went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over Boston.

Carter provided the final blow in Texas' 15-run outburst with a two-run blast off John Schreiber in the sixth inning, the second homer of Carter's big-league career. The 21-year-old outfielder has started eight straight games for the Rangers, going 8-for-25 (.320) in that span.