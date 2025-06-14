Carter (wrist) got tests on his sore right wrist and isn't expected to return to the starting lineup until at least Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Carter is out of the starting lineup Saturday after departing Friday's matchup early due to wrist soreness that likely was a consequence of a diving catch he made in the fourth inning. While he won't start Sunday either, Carter could be available as a pinch runner this weekend. The hope among the Rangers is that the outfielder could be back Tuesday against Kansas City following an off day Monday.