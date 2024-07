The Rangers recalled Garabito from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

Garabito is back with the Rangers for the second time this season after he previously struck out five batters and gave up one earned run on four hits and five walks over 5.2 innings in three appearances (one start) while he was with the big club from May 26 through June 7. He'll serve as a multi-inning option out of the Texas bullpen.