Otto (lat) allowed two runs on two hits while striking out four over three innings in a rehab outing for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Otto began his rehab assignment Tuesday, and the right-hander threw 36 pitches (25 strikes). The Rangers will build up his strength, and Otto could eventually rejoin the team's starting rotation. With Jacob deGrom (elbow) headed for Tommy John surgery, there's room. Dane Dunning has been filling in, but his last three starts (5.74 ERA, eight walks) were rocky.