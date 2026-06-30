Rangers' Izack Tiger: Back in action at High-A

Tiger (elbow) has allowed four earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six batters over 3.2 innings in two appearances for High-A Hub City since being reinstated from the 60-day injured list June 21.

Tiger turned in a 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB across 6.2 frames over four rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League before being cleared to make his 2026 debut for Hub City. The right-hander missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in September 2024.