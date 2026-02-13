Tiger suffered a minor setback in his internal brace surgery rehab and is not scheduled to face hitters until around the end of spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Tiger missed all of the 2025 campaign following the September 2024 surgery. The 25-year-old was not going to make the Opening Day roster, as he's yet to advance past A-ball and is coming off a lost season, but it's not ideal that his development has been further delayed.