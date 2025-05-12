The Rangers could recall Burger from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Monday's game against the Rockies, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger has spent the necessary 10 days in the minors following his demotion, so he is now eligible for recall. The infielder has gone 9-for-23 and homered in back-to-back games at Round Rock, seemingly paving the way for him to get another shot as the Rangers' primary first baseman. Burger slashed only .190/.231/.330 in his first 30 contests for Texas before being sent down earlier this month.