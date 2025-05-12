Burger is eligible to be called up to the Rangers' major-league roster Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock on May 2 after struggling to a .190/.231/.330 slash line with three home runs, 12 RBI and 13 runs scored over 100 at-bats in 30 games with the Rangers to open the season. The righty bat has gone 9-for-23 with two home runs, six RBI and five runs scored over 23 at-bats in six games with Round Rock so far, and the Rangers may feel like they've seen enough to promote him back to the major-league roster in the near future.