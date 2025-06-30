Burger (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for the start of the Rangers' road trip that begins Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Burger has been shelved since June 21 with a left oblique strain, but he's been cleared for rehab games and will require just a brief rehab assignment before being activated. The 29-year-old should see regular starts upon his return, likely bouncing between first base and designated hitter.