Burger is fully recovered from left wrist surgery and has been working in the batting cage on regaining his pull-side power, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Burger referred to his pull-side power as "my bread and butter," but in 2025 his pull rate dropped from 42.4 percent to 34.6 percent and his pull AIR rate dipped from 19.8 percent to 13.5 percent year-over-year. Nagging injuries likely played a part, and Burger said he's done "a lot of Pilates" this offseason in hopes of avoiding soft-tissue injuries. Burger hit 63 home runs from 2023-2024 before falling off to 16 in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. With health, he could be in for a bounce-back in the power department in 2026.