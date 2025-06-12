Burger went 3-for-6 with a solo home run, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 16-3 win over Minnesota.

Burger put the Rangers ahead for good in the second inning with a solo shot off Bailey Ober in the second inning, his 10th homer of the year, before adding a pair of RBI singles later in the contest. The 29-year-old Burger has gone 7-for-20 (.350) with a pair of homers in his last four games, boosting his slash line to .225/.255/.421 with 28 RBI and 27 runs scored through 220 plate appearances this season.