Burger went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 victory over the Brewers.

Burger got Texas on the board in the second inning with a 432-foot blast off Freddy Peralta before extending the lead to 5-2 in the fifth with his second homer of the day, a two-run shot over the centerfield wall. The 29-year-old Burger has gone 12-for-35 (.343) with our homers and 11 RBI in his last 10 games. Overall, he's slashing .246/.280/.449 with 16 home runs and 49 RBI across 339 plate appearances this season.