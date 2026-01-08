Burger (wrist) agreed to a one-year contract with the Rangers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The contract specifics have yet to be announced, but Burger was projected to make around $3.1 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility, per Spotrac.com. The first baseman had an underwhelming first season with the Rangers in 2025, clubbing just 16 home runs with a .688 OPS in 103 games after totaling 63 long balls over the previous two campaigns. Burger underwent wrist surgery in early September but should be ready for the start of spring training.