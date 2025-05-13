Burger started at first base and went 1-for-3 in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Earlier Monday, Burger was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, where he spent the previous 10 days and batted .391 over six games. After getting on track in the minors, Burger should get the chance to take back a near-everyday role at first base, as Corey Seager's (hamstring) expected move to the injured list could result in Josh Smith (back) seeing more action at shortstop. Burger has thus far been a disappointment in his first season in Texas, slashing .194/.234/.330 with three home runs and a 29.7 percent strikeout rate over 111 plate appearances.