Burger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Burger has gone 7-for-23 (.304) with three RBI over his last six games. The homer was his first since May 25 versus the White Sox. The infielder is up to eight homers, 24 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10 doubles, one stolen base and a .220/.250/.407 slash line over 52 games this season. Burger continues to offer some power, but it has come with mediocre plate discipline and a low batting average this year.