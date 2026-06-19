Rangers' Jarred Kelenic: Contract selected by Texas

The Rangers selected Kelenic's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Kelenic will join his second major-league team this season as he will make his way to Arlington to join the Rangers. With Round Rock, the 26-year-old raked .340/.431/.620 with three homers in 59 plate appearances. Texas optioned Josh Smith to Triple-A in order to make room for Kelenic on the active roster, and transferred Michael Helman (hand) to the 60-day injured list, which opened up a spot for Kelenic on the 40-man roster.